Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Winery bites back: Elephant Hill restaurant reopens after Covid 19 closure

4 minutes to read

Elephant Hill CEO Andreas Weiss, head chef Jason Brown, restaurant manager Sabrina Brown and sales and marketing manager Simon Swa. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawkes Bay Today
By: Christian Fuller

One of the most exciting kitchens in the Bay has reopened after what was thought to be a permanent closure six months ago.

Covid-19 forced Elephant Hill to shut its restaurant doors in April this

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.