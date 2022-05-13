Wairoa Mayor Craig Little at a regional meeting discussing the Government's Three Waters proposals in late 2020. Photo / NZME

Wairoa Mayor Craig Little could yet stand for a fourth term in this year's local election, turning his back on an original intention to do no more than three terms in the job – a nine-year cycle since he was first elected in 2013.

Previously reported to be sticking to the plan with the intention of standing-down this year, he says he's being encouraged by councillors and others in Wairoa to seek a fourth term.

While he hopes to speak with councillors soon, including deputy mayor Hine Flood and former deputy and six-term councillor Denise Eaglesome-Karekare.

"Things seem to be working well, we get on well together and three are a lot of things happening, like Three Waters, local government reform, resource management act reform, and the community partnership group is going well," Little said.

But the farmer from Ohuka, with about 40km each way to town for what has become much a full-time job, says he has to consider family in the decision, including his children who had spent nine years growing up while their father had been spending nine years as mayor.

Nominations for members of city councils, district councils and regional councils open on July 15, but Little, like others, will have until the closing date of August 12 to make the decision. The local elections throughout the country will be by postal vote, closing on October 8.