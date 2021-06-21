Wild weather on the way out for Hawke's Bay

More settled weather is on the way for Hawke's Bay after a wet couple of days. Photo / NZME

The wet and wild weather is on its way out for Hawke's Bay.

Metservice meteorologist Dan Corrigan said a heavy rain warning was no longer in place for northern Hawke's Bay and much of the heaviest rainfall had already passed.

"The most significant weather was seen in the last couple of days and overnight Monday," he said.

"The heaviest rainfall was at the ranges around Te Ureweras where we saw triple digits amounts in the last 48 hours, with a total of more than 250 millimetres."

Parts of Central Hawke's Bay like Waipawa and Waipukurau saw between 75-80mm in the past 48 hours, while Hastings saw about 70mm, Napier 60mm and Wairoa about 41mm - most of which had fallen in the past 24 hours.

Th region would see a mostly dry afternoon with a line of showers making it's way up the east coast this evening, Corrigan said.

"It's certainly drying out later in the week."

He warned there would still be a few strong southerlies around the Bay, particularly around Wairoa and Mahia.

Winds were expected to ease throughout today though.