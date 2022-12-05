Millions of dollars are being invested into upgrading Hawke's Bay cycleways and footpaths. Photo / NZME

A new cycleway into Napier CBD and brand-new footpaths for Ōtāne township are among the big projects announced in a whopping $350 million Government package encouraging more people to ditch the car and lower emissions.

Hastings and Wairoa are also set to benefit, with plenty of upgrades planned around schools to make it safer for children to bike, walk or scoot to and from school.

The $350 million Transport Choices package was announced over the weekend by Transport Minister Michael Wood, and will benefit 46 councils across the country.

Over $15 million in funding has been allocated for projects in Hawke’s Bay.

A major focus of the package is to provide more environmentally-friendly travel options to address climate change.

A new cycleway into Napier CBD along Tennyson St (between Wellesley Rd and Milton Rd) is among the projects announced.

There is no cycleway along that stretch of road, and it is currently difficult to navigate with a bicycle.

It is likely to include cyclist-only signals, barriers and at least one roundabout.

“Increasing opportunities to travel easily, efficiently and safely by bike can have such positive outcomes for the community and Napier in general,” Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise said.

Meanwhile, Ōtāne is set to receive a huge facelift, with four kilometres of new footpaths and safe crossings proposed for the centre of the township.

Tukituki Labour MP Anna Lorck says the funding will be great for the region.

About 250 metres of footpaths will be built in Pōrangahau as well, near Pōrangahau School.

“In a small district like ours, funding constraints mean that footpaths are often characterised as ‘nice-to-have’ rather than a necessity,” Central Hawke’s Bay Mayor Alex Walker said.

“But this new funding is truly transformational for people living in Ōtāne and Pōrangahau, who have been asking for these improvements for many years.”

Hastings District Council is receiving the largest chunk of funding in the region, which will go toward improving safety around schools through developments such as improved pathways and school frontages so children can safely bike, walk or scoot.

The council will get about $6.4 million for the Heretaunga Arakura (Hastings Pathways to School) programme, and will be contacting schools across the district, prioritising needs using “a number of different criteria”.

The council will also receive $3.1 million to support its work in Mahora and Camberley improving walkways.

In Wairoa, shared paths and protected cycle lanes will be constructed around Tiaho Primary School and Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Ngāti Kahungunu o Te Wairoa School.

Waka Kotahi is consulting with councils on their projects, and funding allocations could be adjusted.

Tukituki Labour MP Anna Lorck said the funding also included new and improved bus stops in the region.

“This is all part of our work to upgrade New Zealand’s transport infrastructure system to make it safer, greener, and more efficient, for now and future generations to come.”

Napier Labour MP Stuart Nash said it was a big boost for the region.

“Our Transport Choices package will help make Napier a more people-friendly place to live, work and visit.”

Funding and projects across Hawke’s Bay

Hastings District Council ($9.5 million)

About $6.4 million will go toward the Heretaunga Arakura (Hastings Pathways to School) programme helping more students to walk, bike and scoot to school; and about $3.1 million will support better walkways in Mahora and Camberley.

Napier City Council ($2.7 million)

Two main projects including a new cycleway on Tennyson St near Napier CBD, and a programme converting three existing cycle lane routes into separated cycleways.

Central Hawke’s Bay District Council ($4 million)

Nearly four kilometres of footpaths and safe crossings in the centre of Ōtāne, and 250m of footpaths near Pōrangahau School.

Wairoa District Council (undisclosed amount)

Shared paths and protected cycle lanes around Tiaho Primary School and Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Ngāti Kahungunu o Te Wairoa School.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council (undisclosed amount)

Funding for modern bus stops at key locations, with technology to provide real-time bus information.