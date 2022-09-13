Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay TodayUpdated

When the mill closed, a giant of Hawke's Bay history was left to rust. No longer

CHB Mail
By Rachel Wise
6 mins to read
Onga Onga Historical Society chairman Dennis Schaw with the rusting Yeoman's Mill boiler that is being restored by the society.

Onga Onga Historical Society chairman Dennis Schaw with the rusting Yeoman's Mill boiler that is being restored by the society.

In a paddock near the Makaroro river, near the end of Wakarara Rd, a long way from most things but close to the hills and the bush, a large rusting metal item had sat for

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.