Veterinarian Chloe MacLachlan, of Carlyle Veterinary Clinic in Napier, has a quick check of Luke in the carpark before taking him inside. Photo / Warren Buckland

Those isolating from Covid do not need to delay care for their sick pets.

An increase in the number of people forced to cancel or reschedule appointments as they isolate has been observed by staff at Hastings Vet Services Hawke's Bay.

Vet Services Hawke's Bay Hastings veterinarian Clare Ryan said those who need veterinary care or supplies for their animals while they are unwell or self-isolating should tell their vet when they call in.

"We have a number of options available for each situation and will work with you to find the best possible solution for your animals while taking precautions to keep our staff safe."

She said clients need to be available by phone so the vet can discuss the animal's symptoms and possible veterinary care with owner prior to arrival.

"In some cases, if you are unable to get help getting the animal to the clinic we can offer you a telemedicine, video call, with a vet."

She said it may still be best to delay or reschedule routine, non-urgent veterinary appointments for after your isolation has ended.

She said contactless collection of prescribed medicine and retail supplies were also available through phone orders or delivery through their online store.

Napier's Carlyle Veterinary Clinic co-owner Pippa Lintott said the practice had been doing contactless consultations since April 2020, when lockdown first started.

She said one form of contactless consultation were telephone consultations, or telemedicine.

She said pet owners could send photos or video before, during or after telephone consultation, depending on what was needed to assist in making a diagnosis.

She said a veterinarian or experienced nurse would make the decision if a telephone consultation was appropriate from first contact.

"We have encountered little or no resistance to this service and a large proportion of pets that have been unwell and where the client has been unable to come into the practice, and a telephone consultation was appropriate, have had their problem resolved"

She said in cases where telemedicine was not the right thing for the pet, they would ask for the pet to be brought to the carpark for a vet to retrieve with PPE if necessary.

She said most clients have had a friend or family member able to bring in their pet while they isolated.

She said the consultation/treatment is performed while the client waits, if possible.

"The veterinarian then either communicates with the client via phone or if necessary, goes into the carpark and speaks directly with them while maintaining social distancing.

"If the pet requires hospitalisation then the procedures are undertaken and the pet goes home when it is well again."

She said they did not charge extra for "tele veterinary medicine" and did not charge for a second consultation if the vet determines they need to physically examine the pet.

She said tele veterinary medicine will not be their preferred method of consulting with owners because there is only so much that can be gleaned from it, but there may be a place for it in some situations in the future.