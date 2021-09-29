'What fills the jersey defines the jersey' - Ross Shield

The team is ready for action this coming week.

Pic 2: BTG041021RS2 Caption: Rafe Paewai receives his cap from Magpie Connor McLeod.

Pic 3: BTG041021RS3 Caption: The players listen to guest speakers.

Pic 4: BTG041021RS4 Caption: Connor McLeod reminisces about playing in Ross Shield.

Pic 5: BTG041021RS5 Caption: He holds a signed Magpies Jersey auctioned by Craig Boyden.

By Dave Murdoch

Memorable induction Of Dannevirke Ross Shield players prepares team for tournament.

Dannevirke Ross Shield players received their caps at the Dannevirke Sports Club Rooms in a very moving and traditional induction on Thursday, September 23.

Piped in by Harvey Sattrup before a proud audience of whanau (thanks to the easing of level two restrictions) compere and Dannevirke Sports Club chairman Craig Boyden outlined the significance of the Ross Shield to past players saying its introduction in 1902 made it the oldest rugby competition in New Zealand and that the boys would hold it dearly in their memories just as previous players have.

He said it has run pretty much every year with Dannevirke first winning in 1921 and again in 1982 and is always competitive, drawing from 12 schools with a weight limit of 56 kilograms being a real leveller against the city sides.

Parents and friends await the players piped in by Harvey Sattrup.

He introduced two Magpie representatives who had specially travelled from the Hawke's Bay, lock Frank Lochore and half-back Connor McLeod who each talked about the pleasure of playing sport at the top level, Connor also able to remember representing Hastings in the Ross Shield but Frank sadly too heavy to qualify.

The players were each presented with their caps by the Magpie representatives as Manager Fiona Prouting read out a brief biography of each player. (Printed last week in BT).

Coach Simon Prouting gave a resume of the team's progress so far saying Lockdown had disrupted practices but the team had performed well against Central in their only practice match. He said the team's motto "What Fills The Jersey Defines The Jersey" is a claim his team will carry out in the tournament next week.

He named the Co-Captains Caleb Gore and Fergus Prouting and Vice-captain Riley Finucane.

Different speakers then spoke of the Ross Shield Dannevirke Junior Advisory Board Chairman Bryn Quigan saying it was a privilege to be involved and he thanked all supporters.

Warren Hutching Chairman of the Dannevirke Rugby Sub-Union congratulated the organisers saying he knew a lot of hard work went into the tournament and he requested the players to make Dannevirke, their families and most of all themselves, proud.

MC Craig Boyden concluded the evening talking sponsorship to help finance the tournament. He thanked Scanpower as the chief sponsor and all the other businesses which provided money and materials to make the finances stronger since Covid restricted fundraising.

He concluded with the auction of items donated by Farm Source – a pair of Red Band gumboots and socks and two mini-helicopters which collectively raised $400 which was matched by a frenetic period of bidding for an HB Magpies jersey signed by all the players which hit the dizzy heights of another $400.

The Ross Shield Tournament started Sunday, October 3, at Elwood Park in Hastings and concludes Friday, October 8.

Next year Dannevirke hosts the tournament in time to celebrate the centenary of Dannevirke's Rugby Park.