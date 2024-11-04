It is thought that breaching has a number of different purposes including parasite removal, assisting with feeding, communication and getting visibility above water. Photo / Olly Ryan

General curator at National Aquarium of New Zealand, Joe Woolcott, said Ryan and his young passenger are “very lucky to see one” by Bare Island.

“Sightings of humpback whales are not particularly common in the area; however, its presence does not necessarily mean anything unusual is going on.

“Humpback whales pass through our waters as part of an incredible annual migration which sees them spending summer feeding around Antarctica and winter in the tropics, where breeding takes place.”

Woolcott said the whale breaching was “very normal behaviour for humpback whales”.

“It is thought that breaching has a number of different purposes including parasite removal, assisting with feeding, communication and getting visibility of above water surroundings.”

Walcott said if fishermen and boaties come across whales or any marine mammals, they should give them plenty of space, adhering to minimum distance guidelines.

“Photographs which show the detail of markings on whales can be used by scientists to identify individuals and help with understanding the population and their movements. Records of marine mammal sightings can be registered on the DoC website.”

