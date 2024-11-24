He also had a hand in the 2020 publication Fear Not Change, on the life of Hamilton Logan, a retired Hawke’s Bay farmer and A&P society president who died in August, aged 99.

Whakatu was reputed at times to be the biggest meatworks in the world. When it closed on October 10, 1986, it cost Hawke’s Bay 2000 fulltime and seasonal jobs.

Possibly the most outstanding feature of the book is that a lifetime of history has been put together in just three years since the last two longstanding company directors, Andy Train and Michael Hardy, and former company secretary Peter Smith asked McGregor to write the history of the works.

It was comparatively easy meat, for he had already been looking at writing a history of the local meat industry through the depression and the war years, the days when the sheep population was a reputed 70 million in 1982, just four years before the chains ground to a halt, and the aftermath of the closure.

Whakatu – The Farmers’ Works, which runs to about 80,000 words, was a labour of love but certainly not the end of an era for 79-year-old McGregor, who says he’s got “a few books left in me yet”.

He put one on hold to make sure he got Whakatu done and is now working on Climate’s What You Want – Weather’s What You Get, a look at the varying weather events of Hawke’s Bay, inspired by some deep thinking after Cyclone Gabrielle.

The Whakatu book “turned out much to my satisfaction” and, when asked just how many hours of work may have gone into it, he said: “I hate to think.”

It had an initial print run of 300, “but the button’s ready to press if they need more”.

