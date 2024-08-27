Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Whakatu crash: Stretch of State Highway 51 in Hawke’s Bay to close for police investigation

Hawkes Bay Today
2 mins to read
A pedestrian was struck by a car in Whakatu, Hawke's Bay on Saturday night.

A pedestrian was struck by a car in Whakatu, Hawke's Bay on Saturday night.

A stretch of State Highway 51 in Whakatu will close for a police scene examination around the site of a serious crash that left a pedestrian fighting for life.

Police say their inquiries will include an assessment of whether the incident, in which one person was critically injured, was deliberate.

New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) told motorists via social media to plan for a closure of SH51 between the Railway Rd and Pilcher Rd intersections on Wednesday, August 28 from 7pm to 9pm for a police investigation.

“Detour via Te Ara Kahikatea, Whakatu Rd, Anderson Rd and Railway Rd. HMPVs [high-productivity motor vehicles] to detour via SH2,” the post read.

A police spokesman said the closure was for a scene examination relating to a crash which happened on Saturday, August 24.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian was reported on Station Rd, close to the intersection with State Highway 51, about 9.40pm.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said one person in a critical condition was transported to Hawke’s Bay Hospital by ambulance.

When asked if police were investigating whether the incident was deliberate, the spokesman said he believed that question would form part of the police inquiries, including the scene examination.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today