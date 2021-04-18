Week of mostly fine weather expected for Hawke's Bay

Families made the most of Sunday's fine weather on the train at Keirunga Gardens. Photo / Ian Cooper

After a week that included sudden heavy rain, a water spout and brief hail, Hawke's Bay will have a mostly fine week.

Sunday's fine weather will continue into the week with average temperatures and mostly fine days.

MetService meteorologist Ashlee Parkes said the week ahead for Hawke's Bay was "looking good".

It follows a week of strong weather including the storm on Wednesday and hail which was forecast on Saturday.

Parkes said hail is mostly commonly associated with thunderstorms and while there were no thunderstorms on Saturday, it can also be caused by cold showers with strong convective updrafts.

"There was a lot of shower activity across the region [on Saturday] which could have produced local hail."

Hail less than 5mm in size had been forecast for the afternoon.

There are general westerlies which Hawke's Bay is quite sheltered from so Monday will be fine throughout the region and is forecast to reach 22C in Napier and Hastings, 20C in Waipukurau and 21C in Wairoa.

This changes on Tuesday night when a low moves across the Tasman Sea and north island.

Sunday's fine weather is forecast to continue on Monday. Photo / Ian Cooper

After a fine morning and cloudy afternoon there will be a northeasterly change and rain overnight which will last into Wednesday morning.

Parkes said rain could become heavy about the ranges.

Napier and Hastings are forecast to reach 22C on Tuesday and Waipukurau and Wairoa are forecast to reach 21C.

The rain will ease to a few showers in the afternoon of Wednesday and strong northeasterlies will turn northwest in the morning and southwest in the evening.

Wednesday will be slightly warmer than average and is forecast to reach 24C in Napier and Hastings, 22C in Waipukurau and 23C in Wairoa.

Overnight Wednesday will also be above the Hawke's Bay average of 9.5-10C at 13C in Napier, 11C Hastings on Wednesday night and 11C in Waipukurau and Wairoa.

Thursday is then set to be fine again and the southwesterly winds will die out in the morning.

Thursday is forecast to be 21C in Napier and Hastings and 20C in Waipukurau and Wairoa.

Friday may have a few late showers.

Saturday is currently forecast to be sunny.