Four taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital after three separate crashes on Saturday

St John Ambulance transported four people to hospital on Saturday from three separate crashes. Photo / File

Four people were taken to hospital after three separate crashes that emergency services responded to on Saturday.

At 1.15am a crash occurred at the intersection of Cadbury Rd and Carnegie Rd in Onekawa when a car collided with a power pole, bringing lines down onto the car a police spokeswoman said.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said ambulance took one person in with moderate injuries and another with serious injuries to Hawke's Bay Hospital.

Later in the day at 3.25pm a car and motorhome collided at the intersection of Sunderland Dr and Wilson Rd in Flaxmere. The road was clear by 4.15pm, the police spokeswoman said.

One person was taken by ambulance to Hawke's Bay Hospital with moderate injuries, St John ambulance said.

Emergency services responded to a third crash in Pakipaki at 7.45pm involving two cars and a power pole.

A St John Ambulance spokesperson said one person was taken to hospital in a moderate condition.