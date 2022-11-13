This thunderstorm over Te Paerahi Beach in Pōrangahau on Saturday was a beauty. A showery week is set to follow it. Photo / Paul Taylor

Severe thunderstorms that brewed over central and southern areas of Hawke's Bay over the weekend made for impressive viewing, but the ones on the horizon this week are likely to be a little smaller.

Pōrangahau in particular was in the firing line on Saturday, and a thunderstorm was captured in its full glory by Hawke's Bay Today photographer Paul Taylor as it swept over Te Paerahi Beach.

MetService meteorologist John Law said 6342 lightning strikes had been recorded on Saturday from as far north as Bay of Plenty to as far southwest as Whanganui.

A big cluster of them were in Hawke's Bay and Tararua, and more were also expected late on Sunday.

Law said from Monday the region was set for a showery week, with temperatures cooling a little.

But thunderstorms and short sharp bursts of heavy rain were still possible, particularly on Tuesday, he said.

"It's a week to keep an eye on the forecasts as they update - it's not one to bask in the sun," Law said.

Showers are expected every day until Saturday in Napier and Hastings, with temperatures as low as 20C on Monday and up to 23C on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Saturday's still too far out to predict accurately, but MetService's models currently predict no rain and a high of 25C.