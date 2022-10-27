WCC student connects with inspiring former pupil

William Colenso College Year 11 student, Rylie Kawenga.

'Early to bed, early to rise' is part of the new schedule for one Year 11 student attending William Colenso College (WCC), Rylie Kawenga.

Rylie was selected to work alongside Adoro Café, Ahuriri's head chef, Jesse Davy - also a former student from WCC - and his staff in the kitchen each Monday morning from 6 - 10.30am.

"Jesse generously offered work experience for a current school student. The timing of his work experience ensures it fits around his schoolwork without causing too much disruption. He attends school immediately after his session at the café and for the rest of the week," says WCC community relations co-ordinator, Sue Martin.

Sue says Jesse was one of many ex-students who has registered in the school's Toa Tauā (alumni) group.

"As a school community, we have and will continue to support his business. It's that strong bond that former students can form, and [which can] inspire, motivate and encourage the younger generation."

Although his friends at school are envious of his opportunity, they all have different career pathways to work towards. WCC head of learning for food technology and hospitality, Bobby Seymour, believes appointing Rylie was an excellent move, given his positive attitude, skills and his passion towards his vocation.

Once assistant principal Bryan Adams met with Rylie and his mum to receive approval, he took Rylie to visit Adoro Café to meet Jesse and the staff and learn about his new role. WCC staff are full of praise for Rylie, and say it couldn't have gone to a more deserving student.

"This was an amazing opportunity for him, as his chosen career path is to work with food. This is very different from his parents' and siblings' chosen career, as they are all in the shearing business," Sue says.

Six weeks into his work experience, Rylie says he has learned so much.

"Even though you learn a lot in food technology at school, actually working in a café is so very different. It is such a learning curve. Some of the learning in class becomes more real in the workplace."

Rylie says he no longer stays up late, but retires to bed much earlier since he has to get up very early in the morning.

"I feel so proud to be given this great opportunity."