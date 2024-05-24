Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Wattie’s ‘disastrous’ Hastings factory fire of 1962: Michael Fowler

Hawkes Bay Today
6 mins to read
J Wattie Canneries factory on fire on 19 February 1962. Photo / Hawke’s Bay Knowledge Bank Curtis Collection

J Wattie Canneries factory on fire on 19 February 1962. Photo / Hawke’s Bay Knowledge Bank Curtis Collection

Michael Fowler is a Hawke’s Bay writer and historian mfhistory@gmail.com

OPINION

“Dear Mr Wattie, love from Dianna Tyler. I am sorry.”

So wrote a small Hastings girl in February 1962 to one of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today