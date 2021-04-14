Waterspout and thunderstorm cause Ocean Spa to evacuate bathers

Josh McIntyre captured both a lightning strike and the waterspout off the coast of Napier. Photo / Josh McIntyre

The phenomenon that hit the Napier coast on Wednesday evening along with thunder and lightning strikes triggered popular swim spot Ocean Spa to evacuate swimmers from their pools.

MetService meteorologist Tuporo Marsters said the waterspout was caused by the unstable conditions and thunderstorms.

A Napier resident, who was swimming in the lap pool on Marine Parade, said she could see a lot of grey over the ocean and several lightning strikes.

"The lifeguard came over and warned us all that if the storm and strikes get closer then we might have to get out of the water," she said.

"A few moments later he came racing back and told everyone to get out of the water with speed."

A waterspout formed off the coast of Napier on Wednesday evening. Photo / Shannon Johnstone

The Napier Hill resident said everyone was then made to stand under the shelter near the foyer and not be standing on any wet ground, just in case the storm came directly over Ocean Spa - wet ground is a good conductor of electricity.

The swimmer said they stayed under shelter until the storm had moved over and watched the waterspout make its way near to Napier Port before it dissipated.

Hawke's Bay Regional Council principal scientist air Dr Kathleen Kozyniak said a waterspout is a tornado that forms over water.

"It's a tornadic waterspout, if it moves over land it's a tornado and if the base doesn't touch the ground it's a funnel cloud," she said.

Kozyniak said in thunderstorms there are strong updrafts and downdrafts.

"If the environment is right in terms of wind shear, wind blowing from different directions at different levels in the atmosphere, you can end up with a rotating motion and tornadoes."

A Napier Port spokesman said their safety, marine and security teams were on the port monitoring the waterspout as it formed and moved closer to the shore, but no further action was required as it dissipated before reaching the site.

According to MetService data, there was an active low system over the North Island on Wednesday and 878 lightning strikes were recorded.

Meteorologist April Clark said though they aren't predicting the next few days to be as active – in terms of thunderstorms - the "unsettled trend" in weather is set to continue over the weekend.

"A number of fronts will bring rain, strong wind and even a bout of snow to the higher peaks through to Monday," Clark said.