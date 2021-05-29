Waste not, want not: Retro and repurposing group begins for women

Jacqui Robb vintage recycling tutor, Napier. Photograph/Warren Buckland

One of Jacqui's creations using recycled bits and pieces.

WB250521COURIER2.JPG

Jacqui's love of china comes from her mum and nana.

WB250521COURIER1.JPG

Jacqui Robb, vintage recycling tutor, wants others to join her.

Photo: Warren Buckland

by Brenda Vowden

brenda.vowden@nzme.co.nz

Waste not, want not is a saying familiar to many of us, but for Jacqui Robb, it's a way of life.

From her earliest memories of being around her nana, Jacqui has had a passion for fabrics and repurposing.

"My nana had a sewing room where she repurposed old clothes for us plus she sewed new clothes. I was encouraged to create in her space."

Jacqui has lived in Hawke's Bay since moving here as a newly-wed 20-year-old in the 1970s.

"One of my uncles was an upholsterer whose work room was a cave of paints, oils and fabrics. I can shut my eyes and smell that wonderful smell today."

Fixing up old things and creating something new is in her blood.

"My granddad repurposed bikes. He would take three old bikes and make one smashing one and give it to a child in need of one."

Jacqui also has a love of old china, which she says comes from her mum and nana.

"They both used beautiful china every day, some of which I still use and some of which has been repurposed into mosaic pieces."

Jacqui says during the years of bringing up her family, she sewed bright and fun clothes for herself and her children. Now retired, she would like to share her passion with like-minded women by forming a group.

"I've worked for the past 30 years tutoring and supporting groups of all ages. This gives me pleasure to be able to share my skills and the passion to keep creating myself."

She says the aim of this group is the love of vintage, retro and repurposing.

"The group will evolve by collective discussions and over time friendships will grow, allowing for trust, a sharing of skills, bouncing ideas off each other and swapping resources."

Most of all, the group will be about filling their passion and having fun.

"We're Covid free — we are so lucky. It is important for our souls to be able to connect face-to-face, laugh out loud, touch, smell beautiful things, creating and repurposing items to give them a new life. It makes your heart sing and keeps so much from being added to the landfill."

■ If anyone is interested in joining text Jacqui on 021 0818 6644.