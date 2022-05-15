Dr Nicholas Jones, Medical Officer of Health at Hawke's Bay DHB, said MoH advice stated reinfection with Covid-19 is possible, particularly across the different variants. Photo / NZME

Keeping warm in winter might mean catching a Covid-19 fever- even for those who have already caught Covid-19.

Havelock North High School has observed some re-infections of Covid-19 among the population of staff and students who had already caught it.

In a letter to parents and guardians, principal Greg Fenton said he and his team had seen a number of students re-infected with Covid-19 as the school returned for its second term.

He said he and the staff had seen two or three students get Covid-19 a second time.

He said new Covid-19 case numbers within his school's community had decreased overall.

"This week we have had a total of 16 positive cases reported to the school. This is down on the numbers we were experiencing in the latter stages of the first term."

Dr Nicholas Jones, Medical Officer of Health at Hawke's Bay DHB, said MoH advice stated reinfection with Covid-19 is possible, particularly across the different variants.

"We advise anyone who falls into a high-risk category, or who has a high risk of becoming unwell and who has symptoms consistent with Covid-19 within 90 days of a previous Covid-19 diagnosis, to seek advice from a health practitioner, or Healthline on 0800 358 5453."

He said the DHB also advises people to get their flu vaccination this winter because there has been very little flu circulating for the past two years and community immunity is lower than usual.

"The flu vaccination can be administered at the same time as a Pfizer or Astra Zeneca Covid-19 vaccine."

The Asthma and Respiratory Foundation NZ is also warning of flu ahead of the winter season and advocating for vaccination.

ARFNZ chief executive Letitia Harding said it was important that those with respiratory illness are taking steps to keep themselves well because of Covid-19 and low community immunity to new strains of winter flu.

ARFNZ Research and Education Manager Joanna Turner said people with asthma or Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) should ensure their condition was well- managed.

"If it is not well-managed, or you are unsure about what to do if your symptoms get worse, then please see a healthcare practitioner and get advice".

According to Hawke's Bay DHB, flu vaccinations are fully funded for Māori and Pasifika people aged between 55 and 64, people aged over 65, pregnant people, and for people of all ages who are at risk of severe outcomes because of underlying health conditions.