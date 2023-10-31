Wedding waitresses at an event catered by the Papworths about 35 years ago.

Jeanne Papworth was going through a few photos at home in Sydney when she came across some memories of her time in Waipukurau and decided to share them.

“My husband Malcolm and I operated the bakery/deli/caterers M & J Caterers on Ruataniwha St, then opened Papworths Trading Post opposite the railway station, selling new and old goods, antiques and collectables.

“Had very happy days in Waipukurau and lots of good memories including 18-hour days working at the bakery, especially around Easter bun time, but I wouldn’t change anything, Waipukurau is unique.

“Malcolm was a master chef in New Zealand, and England before we emigrated. We catered for weddings, and we won a prize for best shop window in Waipukurau once with a statue of Malcolm the baker made out of bread.

“Another time we decorated a huge cake for the Waipukurau Hospital centenary, I think it was ... we decorated it exactly to look like a model of the hospital and it was so heavy it took two people to carry it.

The cake Malcolm and Jeanne Papworth decorated - a model of the Waipukurau Hospital - was so heavy it took two people to carry it out of the bakery.

“I came across a photograph taken at one of the weddings about 35 years ago and I wondered how our waitresses were these days and if they remember the day. I remember the photographer there saying, ‘Come on ladies, let’s have a picture before you start work’ – so we obliged.

“From left to right are Megan, Denise, myself, then Daphne and Jack’s daughter whose name I can’t quite remember, nor the name of the lady next to her, then there’s Pat Crowther, and I can’t remember lovely lady’s name next to her. I’m sure they would forgive me for forgetting, as I said it was 35 years ago. But I remember working with them and remember all of them and their lovely personalities.

“We eventually returned to Wellington and, three years later, Malcolm passed away and afterwards Megan, Denise and myself moved to Australia to join my son Ross – who had made many friends in Waipukurau.

“I want to thank the Waipukurau community for many diverse happy memories – we think of you still and always will.”