Wairoa's new AA Agent the first step to getting practical driving tests

Wairoa Mayor Craig Little, back, and deputy mayor Hine Flood. Photo / Tom Kitchin - RNZ

Wairoa Mayor Craig Little says a new AA Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agent, set to open on Friday, is the first step towards bringing back on-the-road driving tests.

The new AA Agent will offer locals access to new services, but drivers looking to sit their restricted or full licence will still need to travel further afield to Gisborne or Napier-Hastings.

"Things have to change and we are really frantically trying on that," Little said.

On Wednesday he met with Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, which runs the driver licensing programmes in Aotearoa.

"They say you need the skill set of driving with traffic lights.

"My argument is I think people who learn in the city need the skill set of driving a very rural road between Wairoa and Napier and they don't have that.

"What we've got in Wairoa is good enough to go on and get your licence."

With support from the Maori Young Achievers Trust a driving instructor had been coming up to offer lessons in Wairoa, with most students going on to pass the first time in Gisborne, he said.

Little said those looking to sit their restricted or full test were unable to take the time off work to travel so far, and often their family would also have to accompany them.

"They can't drive alone [if on a learner's licence] or don't have the confidence to drive to Napier or Gisborne."

Being tested in unfamiliar towns put young drivers on the "backfoot", he said.

"It makes it really difficult."

Little said the assurance that Wairoa would have something going into the future was the biggest thing and gave him confidence.

"This is one step, the next is getting the restricted and full tests back."

Wairoa locals will be able to sit their learner licence theory test at the Agent, book their restricted or full test, and renew or replace their driver licence.

In addition to driver and vehicle licensing, the Agent will provide a suite of identification services including personal IRD number applications, RealMe® identity verification, Kiwi Access Card applications and the ability to add a photo to SuperGold cards.

Wairoa locals will also be able to pay road user charges, join the AA and renew their AA membership at the Agent.

AA government contracts general manager Roger Venn said providing new services, like RealMe® identity verification, would save Wairoa residents making the more than one and half hour trip to Gisborne or Napier.

"We're excited to add another town to the regional areas we support."

The new AA Agent will operate out of the Wairoa WOF Centre at 38 Freyberg St, Wairoa from 9am to 4pm, Monday to Friday.