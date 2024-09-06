Anyone with information which may assist police is asked to contact them via 105.

Police say they are thankful no one was injured after what witnesses say was a shooting towards a house in Wairoa on Friday.

The firearms incident on McLean St was reported to police about 12.45am.

A spokesperson said police were making ongoing enquiries to determine what had occurred and locate those responsible.

Anyone with information which may assist police is asked to contact them via 105, using reference file number 240906/0186.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.