A rescue boat on the Wairoa River as part of the search. Photo / The Wairoa Star

Police are using a drone as part of an ongoing and large search for a man missing along the Wairoa River in northern Hawke’s Bay.

Two people were in a 2.5m aluminium dingy when it overturned on the river on Wednesday evening.

It is believed they were out fishing.

One person was able to swim ashore and alert police about 5.30pm that day, but the other did not return to shore.

The search entered its fifth day on Sunday morning.

A police spokesman confirmed the search was continuing with the missing man yet to be found.

“The police national dive squad, Search and Rescue, surf life saving, and the police drone are involved.”

The dinghy was located early on in the search last week by a helicopter, upturned on mudflats on the northern side of the river and about 500m upstream from the river mouth.

Wairoa District Council has banned fishing along the river from the river mouth back to the town bridge until further notice, while the search continues.



