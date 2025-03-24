Theatre director Veronica Tukaki said Bramley’s plays had proven to be extremely popular in the past and this one was “definitely no exception”.

“Louise writes comedy that’s particularly suited to the smaller stage and has had her plays performed in Australia, England and Ireland by a mix of community theatres.”

Tukaki said the show, which runs from March 27 to April 12, was about having a good time.

“We reckon that Wairoa needs a good laugh and we have no doubt that this latest offering by our local theatre will have people in stitches.”

She said it would be “relatable but also so far-fetched” and provide a great escape from reality.

The production features characters Alma (left) Esme, Nurse Nancy and Doc Dreamy, who are deemed relatable by the director.

The characters included a doctor and nurse, men and women from a retirement home, a married woman with kids, a theatre couple, a business couple, bikers, and international supermodels.

“I don’t think any of them actually have a real health issue, they are all just there for a whole lot of reasons, but none of them are actually legitimate health issues.”

Tukaki said the production was inclusive with its representation and included LGBTQI+ characters.

She said the storyline was not for children, and suggested it was suited for an audience 16 and older.

Tickets cost $20 and can be bought through The Wairoa Little Theatre’s Facebook page or at the Wairoa Community Centre.

Michaela Gower joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2023 and is based out of the Hastings newsroom. She covers Dannevirke and Hawke’s Bay news and loves sharing stories about farming and rural communities.