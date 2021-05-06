Wairoa landfill closed after fire

Emergency services were called to a fire at the Wairoa Landfill and Recycling Centre on Fraser St about 11.20am on Thursday. Photo / File

Emergency services were called to a fire at the Wairoa Landfill and Recycling Centre on Fraser St about 11.20am on Thursday. Photo / File

A fire at the Wairoa landfill and recycling centre has now been put out, but the site will remain closed until Saturday.

Emergency services were called to the landfill on Fraser St about 11.20am on Thursday.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said operators used machinery to turn it over.

One fire truck and tanker from the Wairoa Fire Brigade also in attended, he said.

It was "not a big fire", measuring about 10 metres by two metres, he said.

The fire was extinguished by 1pm.

Wairoa District Council advised the site would remain closed until Saturday when it reopened with normal operating hours.