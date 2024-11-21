“The gravel bank protects the channel from the effects of swell and tide, which could cause sediment to build up and limit its usefulness during a flood event.

“The purpose of the channel is to create a breach point in the bar so that during flood events the river can create a new exit point.”

During a rainfall and flood event, the regional council is then able to engage a contractor to open the gravel bank to pass water from the lagoon to the sea.

“The overflow channel also reduces the time spent on preparation works, should a mouth opening or relocation be carried out by contractors,” the spokesperson said.

Previous attempts to open the bar have required a lead-in time of a few days to mobilise and prepare the site, before attempting to open a new river mouth.

The spokesperson said the base of the channel sat at one metre above sea level, much lower than the ground along Kopu Road, which was about three metres above sea level.

The work is part of the council’s interim management plan for the Wairoa Bar, while medium to long-term options are developed jointly with the Tripartite group, HBRC, Tātau Tātau o te Wairoa, Wairoa District Council, and the Wairoa community.

It follows Cyclone Gabrielle in February 2023 and further flooding on June 26 this year when the Wairoa River overflowed.

An independent Government review into the June floods highlighted shortcomings around planning and management of the river mouth and bar and recognised the need for greater engagement from the HBRC with the Wairoa District Council and community on emergency preparedness.

The review also recommended actions to mitigate against similar future events, such as developing an operational plan for the management of the river mouth and bar, and improved monitoring, detection and early warning systems.

The HBRC spokesperson said there had been attempts to maintain an opening in the Wairoa River bar which aligns with the middle of the river channel, to the east of Pilot Hill.

“This has proved difficult due to a number of factors. Creating temporary new openings in advance of rainfall events is a complex undertaking.”

The council says it plans to appoint a representative from Tātau Tātau o te Wairoa to conduct a joint inspection of the bar and the channel once a week, with maintenance work carried out as required.

Tātau Tātau o Te Wairoa said it had yet to decide if a local representative from the Trust would be involved.

Tātau Tātau o Te Wairoa chair Leon Symes said they need to have an internal conversation before making a decision.

A map of the channel location in the Wairoa River. Image / HB Regional Council

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.