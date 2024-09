Ministers met with several manufacturing companies this week after Winstone Pulp International proposed closing down because of the high wholesale energy prices.

That closure would result in the loss of 230 jobs.

Little said the power increase could end up hitting residents in the pocket.

“We’ll have to look at the rates people pay for water, but at the end of day it has to be paid, and hopefully we can absorb it somehow.”

The mayor was also worried about big employers in the area, such as meat processor Affco.

“Businesses like Affco that buy the water off us, they’re paying extra power as well... It’s pretty scary across the country, what’s happening out there at the moment.

“It’s really hard and we have to look at other alternatives for power.”

Little wanted to see the Government develop strong incentives for solar power so homes and businesses could afford to put panels on their roofs.

“I’m not telling the Government what to do, by any means, but look at Australia and what they did over there.”