Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Wairoa District councillor stands by Mahia railbike business rates remission refusal

Michaela Gower
By
3 mins to read
Canterbury fires under control as crews start to wind back, why some police stations may have to close and Chlöe Swarbrick makes moves in the latest NZ Herald headlines.

Wairoa District Council isn’t backing down on its decision to charge a railbike tourism operator more than $10,000 in rates, with one councillor saying the business “needs to stand on its own”.

Railbike Adventures operations

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today