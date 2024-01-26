Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Railbike Adventures in Mahia closing over Wairoa District Council rates bill of $10,000-plus

Michaela Gower
By
5 mins to read
Railbike Adventures in Mahia won't be able to get off the ground because of debt it has incurred over rates.

Railbike Adventures in Mahia won't be able to get off the ground because of debt it has incurred over rates.

A business owner who had hoped to transform a derelict rail line into a rail bike attraction in Mahia has pulled out, saying Wairoa District Council has killed the attraction by charging more than $10,000

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today