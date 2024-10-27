This year the Hawke’s Bay business marks 50 years of revolutionising the fruit-growing industry, which now sells three varieties of nectarines, 19 varieties of commercial apples, and many other fruits.
Speaking with Hawke’s Bay Today John and his son Paul reflected on the birth and life of their beloved Yummy marketing company in 1974 and its evolution.
They spoke of many exciting moments, revolutionary firsts and developing a successful fruit-growing business, but said it wasn’t rosy red apples all the time.
Paul said this was a revolutionary idea for the industry as at the time the idea of a brand was a new way of thinking.
“The idea of putting some kind of brand on a fruit was completely new and pretty crazy,” Paul said.
The spring of 1973 was spent working on packaging design, before Yummy’s debut in Auckland in January 1974.
It was then the pair faced one of the first of their many challenges.
The palletised fruit travelling by train turned up late for the auction and was destroyed.
“We located the railway waggon and we opened it up to see it smashed to bits on the floor and the heat coming out of it was extraordinary - so we cancelled the sale because we didn’t have any fruit for the launch of Yummy,” John said.
The fruit was later repacked and sold without the auction and they returned home from the disaster “shattered”.
“We reworked the pallets so we could handle them differently and get them on a refrigerated truck and we aimed to get the next load to the market.”
John said they worked day and night and were finally able to relaunch, with success the second time.
Revolutionising the fruit-growing industry one bite at a time
In 1975 the Yummy Fruit Company revolutionised the fruit-growing business again by placing stickers on their products in another effort to connect growers and consumers.
“We were the first people in the world to put those annoying stickers on fruit - nobody had done it before,” Paul said.
Now the biodegradable and food-safe stickers are collected by New Zealand school children in what they say should have been a short-term promotion, but has become one of their most well-known attributes - stickers for funded sports gear.