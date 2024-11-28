“So maybe towards dawn Friday things might feel a little bit chillier.”





Meanwhile, where the hot and not so hot spots for freedom camping are in Napier will be discussed in detail early next year.

Submissions to the Draft Freedom Camping Bylaw 2024 close at 5pm Friday at sayitnapier.nz.

Napier City Council will consider submissions at a hearing in February next year. Council said the proposals are aimed at enhancing the experience for visitors travelling in self-contained vehicles.

Eighteen existing and potential freedom camping sites have been assessed as part of the review of the current bylaw.

The option proposed under the revised bylaw is for the Westshore and Foreshore sites to be closed, and a site such as the National Aquarium carpark or another high-ranking site identified in the assessment to be added.

Recent changes to the Freedom Camping Act by the Government are behind the review of the number and locations of parks available to mobile travellers.

Jack Riddell is a multimedia journalist with Hawke’s Bay Today and spent the last 15 years working in radio and media in Auckland, London, Berlin, and Napier. He reports on all stories relevant to residents of the region, along with pieces on art, music, and culture.