Summer has come early to Hawke’s Bay as temperatures rocket up across the region.
Wairoa and Taradale both hit 30C on Thursday afternoon, while Hastings enjoyed 27.7C and Napier had a breezy 25C.
However, MetService forecaster Mmathatelo Makgabutlane said a southerly change is coming up from the South Island and will cool things off.
“That will be shifting the wind direction from a northwesterly, which is what it is now, to more a southerly, and that will come in with cooler air,” Makgabutlane said.