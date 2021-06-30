Waipukurau Lotto player wins $15,000 in second division

A Waipukurau Lotto player has won more than $15,191. Photo / NZME

A Waipukurau shopper is among 11 people who are $15,000 richer after winning Lotto Second Division.

The winning ticket was sold at Paper Plus Waipukurau, on Ruataniwha St with the results being announced on Wednesday night.

Eleven Lotto players each took home $15,191.

Three winning tickets were also sold in Auckland, and in Russell, Opotiki, Upper Hutt, Christchurch, Canterbury and Otago.

Anyone who bought their ticket a winning store should write their name on the back and check their ticket at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.