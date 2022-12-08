Several youths broke into the Tavistock Dairy in Waipukurau overnight on Thursday and stole cigarettes and the till. Photo / Google Maps

Police are investigating after several youths broke into a Waipukurau dairy and stole the till and cigarettes overnight on Thursday.

A police spokesperson said the burglary on Tavistock Road was reported to police at 3.15am.

“Initial enquiries have established that several youths entered the dairy by smashing the door, and stole cigarettes and a till,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said police are working to identify the offenders and request that anyone with information that could assist police inquiries should get in touch.

“Information can be provided by our 105 phone service, or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report. Please reference file number 221209/2753,” the spokesperson said.

“Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.”