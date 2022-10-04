Spectators urge their ducks along in the annual Duck Day duck race.

The Waipawa Spring Festival— also fondly known as Duck Day — has been a Central Hawke's Bay institution since 1995 when the Waipawa Chamber of Commerce held the first fair in Nelly Jull Park and inaugural duck race down the Waipawa River.

With the weather forecast looking good for Saturday and a record number of stallholders, Waipawa's famous festival is set to be another quacker this year.

The Corporate Ducks are lined up at Tim Chote Appliances, ready to take to the water, with lawyers pitted against accountants, transport companies against appliance shops. To find out who takes it out this year you'll have to be at the Waipawa River at about 1.15pm on Saturday.

Pawa's on the move ... it must be Duck Day this weekend!

In the meantime there's still a chance to get your own individual duck in the race, with tickets available at Waipawa Fish Supply, Kingfisher Gifts, Mumma Gs, Skinny Mulligans, Waipawa Pharmacy, Four Square, Magnolias, Tim Chote Appliances, Waipawa Bakehouse, Story's, Winloves, Gifts etcetera and through the Waipawa Spring Festival Facebook page.

Access to the Waipawa River for the race will be via Harker St at the Madge Hunter Park entrance, next to the railway bridge. For safety, organisers are asking spectators not to stand on the road bridge. The best vantage points are on the riverbank.

The Corporate Duck Race is always hotly contested.

The Ronald McDonald House Art Auction is back for the 2022 Waipawa Spring Festival — check out the offerings on the Waipawa Spring Festival Facebook page or in person on the day.

All proceeds from the day go to Ronald McDonald House Charities, supporting families when their child is in hospital away from home.

Waipawa Spring Festival — Duck Day: 9am-2pm Saturday October 8. Stalls, live music, food and more. Duck Race on the Waipawa River starting at 1.15pm. Part of the Central Hawke's Bay Spring Fling.

For more Central Hawke's Bay Spring Fling events go to thespringfling.nz