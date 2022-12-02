Blackfoot paua from Waimarama and the surrounding coast will remain protected for another two years. Photo / NZME

Blackfoot paua from Waimarama and the surrounding coast will remain protected for another two years. Photo / NZME

A ban on taking pāua along a large section of Hawke’s Bay coastline - including Waimārama - has been extended for another two years.

Ngāti Kahungunu chair Bayden Barber says it will “do a world of good for our pāua” and warns neighbouring areas may also follow suit with restrictions of their own.

The ban protects blackfoot pāua from being harvested around Waimārama and was introduced in December 2020 by Fisheries New Zealand.

It was set to expire on December 22, but has been extended for two years.

The goal of the prohibition zone is to allow blackfoot pāua to replenish and increase in number and size.

The off-limit zone stretches about 3.5km out to sea and about 24km along the Hawke’s Bay coast from Whakapau Point in the north to Huarau in the south.

That area includes Waimārama - a popular pāua collecting spot - and Ocean Beach.

The application for an extension of two years was made by Ngāi Hapū o Waimārama, and the proposal received 52 submissions “with a range of views”.

“There is still concern that even though there has been a two-year closure on the gathering of pāua a further two years is needed to give the stock more time to rejuvenate and repopulate,” the application read.

Ngāi Hapū o Waimārama kaitiaki and resident Bayden Barber says the ban is good news. Photo / Warren Buckland

Emma Taylor, Fisheries New Zealand director fisheries management, said: “The Minister for Oceans and Fisheries has approved the request from Ngāi Hapu o Waimārama for a further two-year closure”.

Bayden Barber, Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Inc chairman, and Waimārama resident, said the move was important.

“It is good news. It gives us a bit more time to do more measuring and monitoring and gives the pāua more of a rest really,” he said.

“Certainly having that four-year break will do a world of good for our pāua.”

While it could lead to people going to collect their pāua, their neighbours in the Pōrangahau community were also looking at applying for similar restrictions.

“They are looking at following our example and looking at putting in their own rāhui as we have.”

Ministry for Primary Industries fishery officers have patrolled the zone during the ban but, as of August, had reportedly not issued any infringements.

Meanwhile, Central Hawke’s Bay police responding to a report of suspicious activity at Mangakuri Beach this week stopped and searched a vehicle, finding 15 undersized paua.

The daily bag limit is 10 paua and the minimum legal sizes are 125mm for blackfoot pāua.

The 15 pāua seized by police after searching the vehicle were 70mm to 110mm.

Police have forwarded the details of the offending to MPI for action and have praised “good, responsible local residents for keeping an eye on the region’s beaches”.