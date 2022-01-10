Heidi Chesterman is an artist and founder of Shingle & Shell. Photo / Supplied

Amazing - wow wow wow — these are reactions from visitors to the pop-up art gallery in Waimarama.

Waimarama Beach Art Gallery is here for the summer, however, it is open at only the weekend so you have three more weekends to check it out.

The gallery is full of "beautiful art from local artists", says Heidi Chesterman, one of the artists and founder of Shingle & Shell.

"We are showcasing local artists and have a really awesome variety of work, all for sale," she said.

Chesterman is a fulltime artist and is busy with commissions for her mosaic and stained glass windows.

She also has a line of jewellery.

"I source the pāua shell from fisheries up north, do all the prep and design work on them and then I have them manufactured."

It's taken Chesterman nine years to become a fulltime artist and she is loving every minute of it.

"I'm really happy. When I started I envisioned becoming a fulltime artist but I didn't think it would take me so long," she said.

Some of Sophie Siers' pottery, paintings and books.

"When the first Covid lockdown happened, I had tickets to go overseas the day after lockdown. So I thought it was the perfect time to focus on doing what I love and happily it has all come together."

Other artists at the galley are Rachel Davidson (pen/ink), Sophie Siers (pottery, paintings and books), Michelle Morris (Mandala dot work on upcycled furniture), D J Morris (photography), Lissy Roberts (Bhuvani Bazaar, ethically and sustainably made clothing from recycled Indian textiles and materials), and Keith Cross and Bryce Rendle (recycled oak barrels).

"I was offered space at this beautiful Airbnb property, Waimarama Chalets. It's just a stunning spot with beautiful gardens. Everyone who has visited the gallery has commented on what an amazing spot it is. Come and see for yourself."

Waimarama Beach Art Gallery is at 37 Gillies Cres, Waimarama (turn right after the bridge - there are flags to point to way).

Opening hours are 10am to 5pm, Saturday and Sunday.