Waiata of welcome: Clive School to open Waipureku/Clive Heritage Trail

The Waipureku/Clive Trail will officially open on November 12. Photo / Warren Buckland

One of Hawke's Bay's oldest schools, located on the new Waipureku/Clive Heritage Trail, will be singing three waiata Māori for the trail's opening.

November 12 will mark the official opening of the trail, which traces a 12-kilometre route that can be driven, cycled or walked.

Waipureku/Clive School principal Chris Birch said the school's kapa haka rōpū is honoured to be a part of recognising the history of the area.

"It's important to recognise the significant history and story of Clive and to bring students along on that journey, to teach them how lucky they are to call this beautiful place home," Birch said.

The trail goes from Clive River to the east, where the Waipureku pā that homes a number of marae was established in 1845.

Along the trail, a number of other significant cultural, scenic and historic points of interest are scattered, including the Te Tiriti o Waitangi signing location at the mouth of the Tukituki River.

Awa form an especially important part of the area's history, with the Ngaruroro and Tukituki river mouth being frequented by Māori to access areas as far upstream as Waipukurau.

The Waipureku trail is part of 17 trails that have been developed over 30 years in the region by The Hastings District Heritage Trails Committee.

Each trail takes on average two years to develop, as sites of significance need to be identified, routes developed, and research and consultation undertaken by the committee.