Now, the public is being encouraged to voice their thoughts and learn more about the building’s future.
An open day at Waiapu Cathedral will be held this Saturday, October 12, between 11am and 1pm to give the public of Napier and Hawke’s Bay, many of whom have a connection with the cathedral, an opportunity to learn more about the proposal.
Over the past two years, the cathedral parish has considered the building’s future options and what parish members plan to do next.
Although the reinforced concrete building can withstand a moderate earthquake, it is currently at 20% of the current building code but needs to be at 33% at minimum.
“We want to welcome local people into our space to find out about the options we’ve been working through. There’s a proposal now being strongly considered, and we’d like their ideas and views on the future of the building,” Cathedral Dean the Very Reverend Di Woods said.
There will be short presentations and time to share ideas at the open day.
Concept drawings will be displayed showing how the nave (main part of the building) could be converted to commercial use, creating four floors for retail and office space; the inserted floor structure could provide the necessary strengthening for the building.
“The risk assessment gave us five to seven years of safe use from April 2023,” Woods said.
“The parish has come to terms with the view that as a congregation we are better to depart earlier and settle into a new worship space for the time being. This means the planning for the future of building can move forward.”
The advice of engineers, demotion experts and developers has also been taken into consideration by the cathedral’s owner, the Waiapu Board of Diocesan Trustees, when looking at positive options for the future of the building.
A proposed Heritage 1 listing in Napier City Council’s draft district plan aims to respect the history and heritage of the building and the site, which has seen an early church and two cathedrals on it. Because of this, the current building would have to be strengthened sympathetically.
The council has been briefed on the potential for commercial reuse that would preserve the building’s exterior heritage look and some internal elements.