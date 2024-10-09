Options such as strengthening and retaining the entire building as a church or demolishing and rebuilding a new cathedral were considered too costly to achieve or maintain.

A Seismic Strengthening Committee has considered various options that have been regularly shared with parish members.

The current proposal is to renovate the building commercially as offices, retail, and/or apartments, which might also allow for the retention of a smaller worship space.

“We want to welcome local people into our space to find out about the options we’ve been working through. There’s a proposal now being strongly considered, and we’d like their ideas and views on the future of the building,” Cathedral Dean the Very Reverend Di Woods said.

There will be short presentations and time to share ideas at the open day.

Concept drawings will be displayed showing how the nave (main part of the building) could be converted to commercial use, creating four floors for retail and office space; the inserted floor structure could provide the necessary strengthening for the building.

“The risk assessment gave us five to seven years of safe use from April 2023,” Woods said.

“The parish has come to terms with the view that as a congregation we are better to depart earlier and settle into a new worship space for the time being. This means the planning for the future of building can move forward.”

The advice of engineers, demotion experts and developers has also been taken into consideration by the cathedral’s owner, the Waiapu Board of Diocesan Trustees, when looking at positive options for the future of the building.

A proposed Heritage 1 listing in Napier City Council’s draft district plan aims to respect the history and heritage of the building and the site, which has seen an early church and two cathedrals on it. Because of this, the current building would have to be strengthened sympathetically.

The council has been briefed on the potential for commercial reuse that would preserve the building’s exterior heritage look and some internal elements.