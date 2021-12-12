Vote for the best Christmas tree

A few Dannevirke businesses and organisations got their creative hats on for this year's Christmas Tree extravaganza.
The event was initiated by Community Board chairman Pat Walshe, who had seen something similar in a South Island community and suggested running it in Dannevirke.
The display was done for the first time last year, but numbers were down this year.
Many of the organisations decorated their trees around what they did, such as Activate Gym using weights and Harcourts using business cards to decorate theirs.
The display will be open until 2pm on Christmas Eve at the Freemasons' Hall on High St, from 10am to 2pm.
There will also be late nights on December 15 and December 22, from 6pm until 9pm.
People can vote for their favourite and the winner will be announced on Christmas Eve.