Vote for the best Christmas tree

Pat Walshe with Kim Spooner-Taylor from the Dannevirke Community Board want people to come along to support the event. Photo / Leanne Warr

This one would appeal to a butterfly fan. Photo / Leanne Warr

A few Dannevirke businesses and organisations got their creative hats on for this year's Christmas Tree extravaganza.

One entry cleverly combined St Nick with their tree. Photo / Leanne Warr

A white tree with 'presents' piled beneath. Photo / Leanne Warr

A kindergarten's tree included children's pics. Photo / Leanne Warr

The event was initiated by Community Board chairman Pat Walshe, who had seen something similar in a South Island community and suggested running it in Dannevirke.

The display was done for the first time last year, but numbers were down this year.

Many of the organisations decorated their trees around what they did, such as Activate Gym using weights and Harcourts using business cards to decorate theirs.

Some trees were designed with the business in mind. Photo / Leanne Warr

The display will be open until 2pm on Christmas Eve at the Freemasons' Hall on High St, from 10am to 2pm.

There will also be late nights on December 15 and December 22, from 6pm until 9pm.

Visitors to the extravaganza will be able to vote for their favourite. Photo / Leanne Warr

People can vote for their favourite and the winner will be announced on Christmas Eve.