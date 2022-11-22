Youth from four schools are about to demonstrate their new strinbg instrument skills. Photo / Supplied

The youth from four different schools are set to demonstrate their months of hard work to the general public at the Opera House at Toitoi — Hawke’s Bay Arts and Events Centre, Hastings St.

The free admission event begins tomorrow (Wednesday, November 23) at 5.30pm and will play through until 6.45pm. The doors of the Opera House are open to everyone of all ages.

These students have been able to learn their new skills thanks to the Orokohanga Music Trust which is the vision stemmed from Hawke’s Bay music educator Ngaire Shand.

There are about 250 students from the schools of Ebbett Park, Hastings Central, Hastings Intermediate, and Heretaunga Intermediate.

The idea of the programme is to allow students, who may not usually have the opportunity, the chance to learn an instrument thanks to the generous efforts of many.

“Orokohanga is going from strength to strength which is a credit to our amazing tutors, supportive schools, donors, and passionate trustees,” Shand said.

Initial support from the Hastings District Council has allowed the music programme to flourish and has grown over the years with youth getting stuck into learning the tricky instruments.

“The growth is noticeable in both their performance and their positive attitude they show at their lessons,” Shand said.

If you want to support the local youth then head down to the Opera House at Toitoi — Hawke’s Bay Arts and Events Centre and listen to what they have learned with string instruments.



