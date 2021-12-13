Vintage enthusiast represents Hawke's Bay in Miss Pinup New Zealand

Hawke's Bay finalist for Miss Pinup New Zealand. Video / Grace Velocette

Hawke's Bay's very own vintage enthusiast Sarah Bauer is preparing to strut her stuff and showcase the art of pinup as a finalist at Miss Pinup New Zealand pageant.

"Not-just-a-mum" Bauer, as Grace Velocette, will be participating in the pageant in 2022.

From Waipawa, Bauer was also a finalist back in 2018 but didn't place.

Her 2022 pageant entry comprised of three photos, a video entry and a questionnaire which impressed the judges.

Bauer said two things encouraged her to apply including working with "an amazing" group of girls for "The Beauty School Dropouts", a group of makeup artists and stylists from all over the country, who encouraged her and convinced her to take part, and to help her "fight through the wall that I have created that I'm just a mum".

Sarah Bauer likes the 40s, 50s style. Photo/ Supplied

She said after having her now 18-month-old son, Max, she felt like her identity changed.

"But that's not my only identity and this is giving me the courage to prove to myself that I can be mum and much, much more."

She said she made it to the top 10 in 2018 and really enjoyed the experience and how much she grew as a person.

"Just like last time, I'm gonna to push myself out of my comfort zone, see where the ride takes me."

Bauer has been dabbling in the pinup style for "a while".

Historically, pinup models were glamour models, fashion models, or actresses.

Their pictures were intended for informal display, i.e. meant to be "pinned up" on a wall, which is the basis for the etymology of the phrase.

"I started to go to events and dabble a little in the style in 2014 and when I moved here to the (Central Hawke's) Bay in 2016, I ... did it full time, " Bauer said.

"For me I have always had a love for the 40s and 50s hair and style so it was a natural move into it.

"Currently it's been on the back burner as I had my son and it does take too long to do all that hair and makeup but I'm learning how to slowly adapt it back into my life so I can feel more like me."



The Miss Pinup New Zealand pageant is in its 10th year in 2022.

It is a pageant to encourage women of all shapes and sizes to feel confident, step out of their comfort zones and to show their inner and outer beauty through the art of pinup.

Sarah Bauer is looking forward to strutting her stuff at Miss Pinup NZ. Photo / Supplied

Pageant manager and event executive for "The Very Vintage Day Out" Ruth Montgomerie said the finalists would strut their stuff on the catwalk, showcasing daywear, beachwear and evening wear, performing in the talent section with the top four participating in a Q&A before winners are crowned.

As well as the coveted title of Miss Pinup New Zealand, the pageant will also crown runner-up Miss Vintage, Miss People's Choice (based on the public vote) and Miss Picture Perfect (judged on photos submitted in their application)

This will be the show's second year in Kumeu.

The Very Vintage Day Out is hosted annually in Auckland celebrating a bygone era.

Miss Pinup New Zealand Pageant is a major part of the event, along with car shows, live music, vintage product sellers, competitions and more.

The pageant will be held on February 12, at The Very Vintage Day Out, held at Kumeu Showgrounds.

Miss Pinup New Zealand opens the stage at 10 am and includes daywear, beachwear, talent, and evening wear categories, followed by the prize-giving at 3pm.