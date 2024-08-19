Vehicle hit by part of falling tree on Hawke’s Bay Expressway in high winds

Winds were blowing 52km/h on MetService’s wind instruments at the airport about 1.15pm on Monday.

Police say a driver has been “shaken up” after their car was struck by part of a falling tree on the Hawke’s Bay Expressway.

A spokesperson said they were called to the scene of a tree that fell, sending a branch over the northbound lane of State Highway 2/50 between Meeanee Rd and the Kennedy Rd overpass, about 12.50pm on Monday.

The spokesperson said a branch “landed on a vehicle”.

There were no injuries, but the northbound lane of the road was closed, with diversions in place.

