Emergency services have been called out to a collision between two vehicles down Northumberland Street in Waipukurau. Photo / Bevan Conley

By Hawke's Bay Today

Emergency services have been called out to a collision between a car and a truck in Waipukurau.

The accident happened down Northumberland Street at 1.43pm.

Police said it appears two people are injured.

Traffic detours are being put in place and police are advising motorists to avoid the area if possible.