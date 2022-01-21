The odds of winning the big one in the Tararua are not as favourable as other areas. Photo / Michael Bradley

The odds of winning the big one in the Tararua are not as favourable as other areas. Photo / Michael Bradley

Wanting a big win on Lotto?

You might be better off trying your luck in Central Hawke's Bay rather than the Tararua.

According to Lotto New Zealand, the Tararua District is near the bottom of the list of lucky Lotto regions with the amounts won around $65 per capita.

Central Hawke's Bay, however, is near the top of the list at around $273 per capita.

A Lotto NZ spokesperson says coincidentally the luckiest retail store of all time, based on first division winners, is Unichem Stortford Lodge Pharmacy in Hastings.

That store has had 47 Lotto Family - ie Lotto, Powerball and Strike - first division winners.

Mike at Four Square Dannevirke might have a bit of a beef with those numbers, as the shop had a big win on Instant Kiwi in the last year or so.

"We've had our share of winners," he says.

Most of them have been small wins and no one has hit the major prize on Lotto or Powerball, but there's always hope.

"You've got to be in it to win it," is what most people who buy their tickets instore say.

Realistically, the odds of winning the big prize aren't that favourable, but people always hope that it'll be their turn.

The region considered the luckiest is the Waikato, with winnings of just over $840 per capita.