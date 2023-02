Police were called to a Ruataniwha St address about 11.30am. Photo / NZME

Police are investigating the death of a person whose body was found in a main-street Waipawa building on Waitangi Day.

A statement said the police were called to a Ruataniwha St address about 11.30am and have started an inquiry that will include a scene examination on Tuesday morning.

The death was being treated as “unexplained” pending an investigation, police said.