Typical Hawke's Bay sun on Saturday turns sour Sunday

A sunny day at Perfume Point, Ahuriri. Photo / Paul Taylor

Enjoy Saturday's heat and sunshine while you can, the weather is set to turn colder for the latter half of the weekend.

Saturday afternoon is looking fine and hot in Napier for the Magpies and their stand full of spectators as they take on the Taranaki Bulls in the Mitre 10 Cup semifinals.

MetService meteorologist Kyle Lee said Hawke's Bay can expect a warm and sunny start to the weekend.

"Temperatures should be around about average but it is increasing on Saturday - 26C for inland Hastings and 25C for Napier along the coast," he said.

An increase of high cloud is expected from Saturday afternoon, but Lee said the day will continue to be fine.

Wairoa is set to be balmy too with a high of 26C and a northwesterly breeze developing in the morning.

Don't think that this good weather will last throughout the entire weekend though.

A front is expected to cross along the region on Sunday with cloudier conditions and scattered showers, mainly in the morning.

Lee said temperatures begin to cool behind the front.

"It's the cold that people will be feeling from Sunday," he said.

A maximum high of 18C is expected on Sunday for Hastings and Napier, Waipukurau is likely to only reach a high of 16C.

Lee said the Monday will also be cooler with a southerly wind direction.

"Temperatures do drop off; the max temperature is about 17C to 18C on Monday," he said.

"You'll feel a bit of a difference in the air temperature - for sure."