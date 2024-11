Emergency services were called to the incident on Hood Street at 2.50pm.

Two young children have been injured, one of them seriously, after a dog attack in Hastings on Wednesday.

A police spokesperson said emergency services and Hastings animal control were called to the incident in Mayfair about 3pm. Two people received injuries, police said.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they were called to the incident on Hood Street at 2.50pm.

One person was taken by ambulance to Hawke’s Bay Hospital in a serious condition.