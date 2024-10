Powerball rolls over to $26 million on Saturday.

Two lucky Lotto players from Napier have won second-division prizes of $17,635.

The Powerball jackpot rolled over to $26 million on Saturday after no tickets won.

The tickets were sold at Napier City Pak ‘n Save and Tamatea Pak ‘n Save.

Two players from Auckland and Gisborne took home $500,000 each after winning Lotto First Division.

The winning Lotto tickets were sold at Lytton West Post & Lotto in Gisborne and on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.