Two teens missing from Napier and Hastings

Johnette has been missing for almost a week. Photo / Police

Police are asking the public for help to find two missing teenagers from Napier and Hastings.

They are separate cases and police reported both girls were still missing as at Monday morning.

Johnette, 15, has been missing since last Wednesday (May 25).

She was last seen in the Maraenui area of Napier.

Police and her family have concerns for her welfare and would like to see her return home.

If you have seen Johnette or have information regarding her whereabouts, please contact police on 111 and quote file number 220529/5000.

Police did not release her last name.

In a separate missing person appeal, police are seeking sightings of 15-year-old Kirihana who has been reported missing from her home address in Flaxmere, Hastings.

Kirihana has been missing from her home in Flaxmere for well over a week. Photo / Police

She has not been seen by family for well over a week, but is active on social media, police reported.

She is believed to either be in Hastings or Napier.

If you have seen Kirihana, or have any information which might assist, please call police on 105 and quote file number 220523/3195.

Police did not release her last name.

Meanwhile, Brenda Harrington, 50, has been found after an appeal was made on Saturday to try and locate her.