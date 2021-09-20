Two teens arrested after Hawke's Bay crimewave weekend

Two teenagers have been charged with aggravated robbery and other offences as far north as Gisborne after a weekend escapade. Photo File

Two teenagers have been charged with aggravated robbery and other offences as far north as Gisborne after a weekend escapade. Photo File

Two teenagers have been charged with aggravated robbery and other offences as far north as Gisborne after a weekend escapade which included the early-morning taking of a car from a woman in Napier.

The pair will appear in the Napier Youth Court on September 30, but early on Monday night police said they were still looking for a third offender and the car – a silver 2009 Honda Fit.

Police said several vehicles were stolen in the Marewa and Greenmeadows areas on Friday

night, the Honda being taken from a woman who was threatened as she stopped to confront two people breaking into her partner's ute in Avondale Rd, Greenmeadows, about 4am.

Soon afterwards car crashed through a fence and the occupant was picked up by the vehicle said to have been stolen in Avondale Road, police reported.

The Honda is believed to have then been involved in petrol drive-off and alcohol thefts and shoplifting in Wairoa and Gisborne later on Saturday morning, and an unsuccessful attempt was made to stop the vehicle when it was seen by police in Wairoa about 3.30pm.

Two people fitting the descriptions of the offenders, were identified by police about 11pm and arrested, and now face charges of aggravated robbery and theft.

Detective Senior Sergeant James Keene said the arrests were a result of a co-ordinated effort from a wide range of staff, including frontline police officers in Napier, Wairoa and Gisborne, our District Command Centre, youth and custody staff, the dog section, gang focus unit, and scene-of-crime officers.

Police called for people to be vigilant with the security of homes, business and vehicles, including keeping parked vehicles locked, preferably in well-lit areas or not visible from the road, and without leaving valuables inside.