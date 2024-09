What stories about life more than 100 years ago are behind these receipts given to Eketahuna/Mellemskov Museum?

What’s the story behind a collection of receipts?

That’s one thing the volunteers at Eketāhuna/Mellemskov Museum would love to know.

Left by A Anderson (possibly Anders Anderson), and believed to have been given to the museum by Alice Anderson, who was behind the museum’s creation, the receipts are from shops around Eketāhuna, including the Meat Mart from at least a century ago.

The receipts, and what was purchased, might have their own stories to tell about what life was like back then.